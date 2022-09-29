Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to adrift, aground barge near Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard responds to adrift, aground barge near Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Personnel from Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi assess an aground barge near the Packery Channel in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. Loaded with rocks for a jetty repair project, the barge drifted down the channel and ran aground on the jetty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector Corpus Christi)

