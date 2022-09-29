Coast Guard responds to adrift, aground barge near Corpus Christi, Texas

Personnel from Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi assess an aground barge near the Packery Channel in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. Loaded with rocks for a jetty repair project, the barge drifted down the channel and ran aground on the jetty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector Corpus Christi)
