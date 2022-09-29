Coast Guard responds to adrift, aground barge near Corpus Christi, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi surveys an aground barge near the Packery Channel in Corpus Christi, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022. Loaded with rocks for a jetty repair project, the barge drifted down the channel and ran aground on the jetty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
