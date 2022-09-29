Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution supports Hurricane Ian relief efforts [Image 3 of 3]

    DLA Distribution supports Hurricane Ian relief efforts

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Matthew Mahoney 

    2022 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Ephraim Walters, left and Lilibeth Estavilla with #DLA Distribution’s DDXX San Joaquin, California, team are on the ground at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, receiving trucks of water and meals as Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Ian Sept. 27, 2022. DLA has capabilities for large-scale commodity procurement and delivery that are uniquely effective in disaster relief efforts.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 17:19
    Location: AL, US
