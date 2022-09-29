DLA Distribution supports Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Ephraim Walters, left and Lilibeth Estavilla with #DLA Distribution’s DDXX San Joaquin, California, team are on the ground at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, receiving trucks of water and meals as Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Ian Sept. 27, 2022. DLA has capabilities for large-scale commodity procurement and delivery that are uniquely effective in disaster relief efforts.

