    DLA Distribution supports Hurricane Ian relief efforts

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Matthew Mahoney 

    2022 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    As over 2 million people are ordered to evacuate Florida, #DLA Distribution Expeditionary Team has arrived on the ground to support FEMA and U.S. Northern Command’s response to Hurricane Ian at Maxwell Air Force Base. Flanked between Army Maj. Marc Guerrisi, left and DLA Distribution Headquarters’ John Heikkinen, right, the DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, DDXX team led by Ben Boone, has started processing trailers filled with water and meals Sept. 28, 2022.

    DDXX
    Hurricane Ian

