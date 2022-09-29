DLA Distribution supports Hurricane Ian relief efforts

As over 2 million people are ordered to evacuate Florida, #DLA Distribution Expeditionary Team has arrived on the ground to support FEMA and U.S. Northern Command’s response to Hurricane Ian at Maxwell Air Force Base. Flanked between Army Maj. Marc Guerrisi, left and DLA Distribution Headquarters’ John Heikkinen, right, the DLA Distribution San Joaquin, California, DDXX team led by Ben Boone, has started processing trailers filled with water and meals Sept. 28, 2022.

