    Coast Guard aircrew launches for SAR in wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard aircrew launches for SAR in wake of Hurricane Ian

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Miami, Florida launch for a Search and recue case in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept, 29, 2022. The case was repoterd to be near Naples, Florida.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew launches for SAR in wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    hurricane Ian
    hurricaneian

