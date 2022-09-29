A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Miami, Florida launch for a Search and recue case in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept, 29, 2022. The case was repoterd to be near Naples, Florida.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7441904 VIRIN: 220929-G-KT616-1091 Resolution: 3307x2490 Size: 3.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard aircrew launches for SAR in wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.