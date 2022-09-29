JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

The Joint Base Charleston flightline sits empty after C-17 Globemaster III relocation operations are complete in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022. To effectively prepare the aircraft for relocation, base personnel worked together to ensure the C-17s were fueled and loaded with the necessary equipment. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US