Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian [Image 19 of 19]

    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The Joint Base Charleston flightline sits empty after C-17 Globemaster III relocation operations are complete in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 29, 2022. To effectively prepare the aircraft for relocation, base personnel worked together to ensure the C-17s were fueled and loaded with the necessary equipment. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7441729
    VIRIN: 220929-F-CP533-1166
    Resolution: 6649x4155
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation relocation: JBC prepares for Hurricane Ian
    Operation relocation: JBC prepares for Hurricane Ian
    Operation relocation: JBC prepares for Hurricane Ian
    Operation relocation: JBC prepares for Hurricane Ian
    Operation relocation: JBC prepares for Hurricane Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    Operation relocation: JBC prepares for Hurricane Ian
    Operation relocation: JBC prepares for Hurricane Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
    JBC relocates C-17s, prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Preparedness
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT