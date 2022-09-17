Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Cyber Warriors Speak to Future Cyber Warriors - STEM Story Live 2022 / Pensacola [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Cyber Warriors Speak to Future Cyber Warriors - STEM Story Live 2022 / Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Lt. Meagan Way spoke to middle school students interested in STEM degrees about her work in the U.S. Navy at the Pensacola State College Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Story Live 2022 event. Way is a Cyber Protection Team Lead at Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola. (CTN3 Raffaele E. Eberlin/Released)

