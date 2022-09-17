Lt. Meagan Way stands with a group of middle school students from Pensacola. Way spoke to middle school students interested in STEM degrees about her work in the U.S. Navy at the Pensacola State College Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Story Live 2022 event. (CTN3 Raffaele E. Eberlin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:59 Photo ID: 7441631 VIRIN: 220925-N-N0798-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.34 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Cyber Warriors Speak to Future Cyber Warriors - STEM Story Live 2022 / Pensacola [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.