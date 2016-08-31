Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Maryland Conducts Successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 27, Launch [Image 2 of 2]

    08.31.2016

    Photo by Lt. Jennifer Bowman 

    Strategic Systems Programs

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 31, 2016) An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) off the coast of Florida. The test launch was part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Program’s 27th Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO-27) certification process. The successful DASO launch certified the readiness of the SSBN crew and the operational performance of the submarine’s strategic weapons system before returning to operational availability. (Lockheed Martin Photo/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Maryland Conducts Successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 27, Launch [Image 2 of 2], by LT Jennifer Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

