ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 31, 2016) An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) off the coast of Florida. The test launch was part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Program’s 27th Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO-27) certification process. The successful DASO launch certified the readiness of the SSBN crew and the operational performance of the submarine’s strategic weapons system before returning to operational availability (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ronald Gutridge/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2016 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:48 Photo ID: 7441624 VIRIN: 160831-N-N1701-0008 Resolution: 2863x2026 Size: 912.01 KB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Maryland Conducts Successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 27, Launch [Image 2 of 2], by LT Jennifer Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.