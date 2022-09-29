Coast Guard conducts overflights in wake of Hurricane Ian

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Miami, Florida, conducts overflights around the Fort Myers area in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Some of the things crews look out for are people in distress, scope of damage, and potential pollution.

(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)

