    Coast Guard conducts overflights in wake of Hurricane Ian [Image 10 of 19]

    Coast Guard conducts overflights in wake of Hurricane Ian

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Miami, Florida, conducts overflights around the Fort Myers area in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Some of the things crews look out for are people in distress, scope of damage, and potential pollution.
    (U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 10:03
    TAGS

    Hurricane
    preparedness
    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    IAN

