Coast Guard conducts overflights in wake of Hurricane Ian

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Miami, Florida, conduct overflights around western Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Some of the things crews look out for are people in distress, scope of damage, and potential pollution.

(U.S.Coast Guard courtesy asset)

