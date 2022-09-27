Two Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPR), fired from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) attached to Baker Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, fly over the Baltic Sea during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sept. 27, 2022. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery and the 321st FAR are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7441403 VIRIN: 220927-A-FL671-1002 Resolution: 2832x1644 Size: 338.14 KB Location: LIEPAJA, LV Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.