    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration [Image 1 of 2]

    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Two Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPR), fired from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) attached to Baker Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, fly over the Baltic Sea during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sept. 26, 2022. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery and the 321st FAR are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

