    Patrol Squadron Nine Conducts Harpoon Shot while Participating in Atlantic Thunder 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Patrol Squadron Nine Conducts Harpoon Shot while Participating in Atlantic Thunder 2022

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Reed 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    An AGM-84D Harpoon missile is deployed off the wing of the P-8A by VP-9 during Atlantic Thunder 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 08:14
    Photo ID: 7441389
    VIRIN: 220907-N-UF521-483
    Resolution: 808x496
    Size: 36.26 KB
    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron Nine Conducts Harpoon Shot while Participating in Atlantic Thunder 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by LT Joseph Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Exercise
    VP-9
    AGM-84D Harpoon

