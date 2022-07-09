Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron Nine Conducts Harpoon Shot while Participating in Atlantic Thunder 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    Patrol Squadron Nine Conducts Harpoon Shot while Participating in Atlantic Thunder 2022

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Reed 

    Patrol Squadron NINE

    Figure 1: Members of VP-9’s Combat Air Crew Six pose in front of the AGM-84D they employed during the Atlantic Thunder 2022 Exercise. From left to right: Lt. Joseph Reed, Lt. Joshua Warner, Petty Officer 1st Class Dana Housley, Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Keller, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kiril Leckrone, Lt. Jack Partlow, Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Adams, Lt. (j.g.) Annika Wiesinger, and Lt. Sean McMonagle.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 08:14
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO
    Exercise
    VP-9
    AGM-84D Harpoon

