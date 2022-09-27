Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    BALTIC SEA

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducts a close-in weapons system (CIWS) live-fire exercise, Sept. 27, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 08:03
    Photo ID: 7441381
    VIRIN: 220927-N-PS818-1048
    Resolution: 6437x4291
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

