ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ian Mcgarry, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), prepares for a firefighting exercise, Sept. 26, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 08:03 Photo ID: 7441378 VIRIN: 220926-N-PS818-1003 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 639.88 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.