U.S., Bosnia-Herzegovina participate in crisis communication tabletop exercise in Sarajevo

U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina military and civilian officials participate in a crisis communications workshop and tabletop exercise Sept. 26-28 in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina. The exercise was sponsored by the Civil-Military Emergency Preparedness program and included the participation of first responders from Bosnia-Herzegovina and subject matter experts from the United States. CMEP program events facilitate inter-ministerial and civil-military cooperation, enhance Armed Forces capabilities to provide defense support to civil authority, and foster regional / multilateral cooperation to support response to disasters. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jay Field)

