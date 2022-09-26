Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Bosnia-Herzegovina participate in crisis communication tabletop exercise in Sarajevo [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S., Bosnia-Herzegovina participate in crisis communication tabletop exercise in Sarajevo

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Shannon Bauer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina military and civilian officials participate in a crisis communications workshop and tabletop exercise Sept. 26-28 in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina. The exercise was sponsored by the Civil-Military Emergency Preparedness program and included the participation of first responders from Bosnia-Herzegovina and subject matter experts from the United States. CMEP program events facilitate inter-ministerial and civil-military cooperation, enhance Armed Forces capabilities to provide defense support to civil authority, and foster regional / multilateral cooperation to support response to disasters. (Photo courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:02
    Photo ID: 7441328
    VIRIN: 220926-A-A1419-1111
    Resolution: 1800x1350
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    Maryland National Guard
    CMEP
    USACE-NAU
    US Embassy Sarajevo

