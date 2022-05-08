Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Kearsarge Flight Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    Kearsarge Flight Operations

    BALTIC SEA

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53S assigned to the Aviation Combat Unit, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit lifts off the flight deck during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 21, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:16
    Photo ID: 7441323
    VIRIN: 220921-M-VQ041-1081
    Resolution: 6507x4338
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Kearsarge
    Flight Operations
    22 MEU
    MV-22
    CH-53S

