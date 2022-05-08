Kearsarge Flight Operations

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to the Aviation Combat Unit, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 21, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

