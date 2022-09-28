U.S. Navy Warship Seizes $10 Million in Drugs in Gulf of Oman

GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 28, 2022) Bags of illegal narcotics sit in a storage compartment aboard a fishing vessel interdicted by guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 28. (U.S. Navy photo)
