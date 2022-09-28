U.S. Navy Warship Seizes $10 Million in Drugs in Gulf of Oman

GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 28, 2022) An interdiction team from guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) approaches a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 28, as an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 provides aerial support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

