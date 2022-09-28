Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Warship Seizes $10 Million in Drugs in Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Warship Seizes $10 Million in Drugs in Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 28, 2022) An interdiction team from guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) approaches a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 28, as an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48 provides aerial support. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

