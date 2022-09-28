Sasebo-based Sailors and family members recite the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 28, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific

collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

