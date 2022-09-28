Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 2 of 2]

    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo-based Sailors and family members recite the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 28, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific
    collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 02:59
    Photo ID: 7441083
    VIRIN: 220928-N-CA060-1019
    Resolution: 5244x3059
    Size: 674.56 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS
    Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    naturalization ceremony
    citizenship
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT