Sasebo-based Sailors and family members pledge the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities

Sasebo Sept. 28, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 02:59 Photo ID: 7441082 VIRIN: 220928-N-CA060-1012 Resolution: 5555x3472 Size: 595.93 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.