Sasebo-based Sailors and family members pledge the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities
Sasebo Sept. 28, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 02:59
|Photo ID:
|7441082
|VIRIN:
|220928-N-CA060-1012
|Resolution:
|5555x3472
|Size:
|595.93 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naturalization Ceremony at CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT