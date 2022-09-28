Vice President Kamala Harris Visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris addresses service members aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Howard (DDG 83) during her visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The vice president’s tour of the ship and her remarks to U.S. service members highlight the administration’s continued commitment to its alliances in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

