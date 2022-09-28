Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Kamala Harris Visits CFAY [Image 1 of 5]

    Vice President Kamala Harris Visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris boards the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Howard (DDG 83) during her visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The vice president’s tour of the ship and her remarks to U.S. service members highlight the administration’s continued commitment to its alliances in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 01:06
    Photo ID: 7441003
    VIRIN: 220928-N-QD512-1098
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Japan
    CNFJ
    VP
    Vice President
    CFAY
    Kamala Harris

