JRM Commander Speaks at Guam Chamber of Commerce

TAMUNING, Guam (Sept. 28, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson spoke as the guest of honor at the 2022 Guam Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting, Sept. 28. Nicholson discussed environmental goals, increase in military presence, and new opportunities for the businesses of Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall W. Ramaswamy)

