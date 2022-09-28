Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM Commander Speaks at Guam Chamber of Commerce [Image 2 of 4]

    JRM Commander Speaks at Guam Chamber of Commerce

    TAMUNING, GUAM, GUAM

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Randall Ramaswamy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    TAMUNING, Guam (Sept. 28, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson spoke as the guest of honor at the 2022 Guam Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting, Sept. 28. Nicholson discussed environmental goals, increase in military presence, and new opportunities for the businesses of Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall W. Ramaswamy)

