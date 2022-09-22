Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye [Image 2 of 3]

    JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye

    ASAN, GUAM, GUAM

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Randall Ramaswamy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Sept. 22, 2022) - Capt. Michael R. Baker, a Navy Chaplain, receives an ovation for his dedicated service from military and civilian personnel from Joint Region Marianas, Sept. 22. Chaplain Baker is continuing his service at U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Ft. Meade, MD. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 23:45
    Photo ID: 7440929
    VIRIN: 220922-N-OH628-1021
    Resolution: 6062x4528
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: ASAN, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye [Image 3 of 3], by Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye
    JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye
    JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    chaplain
    joint region marianas
    clapout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT