ASAN, Guam (Sept. 22, 2022) - Capt. Michael R. Baker, a Navy Chaplain, receives an ovation for his dedicated service from military and civilian personnel from Joint Region Marianas, Sept. 22. Chaplain Baker is continuing his service at U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Ft. Meade, MD. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall W. Ramaswamy)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7440929
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-OH628-1021
|Resolution:
|6062x4528
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye [Image 3 of 3], by Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
