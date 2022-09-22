JRM Chaplain Departs to Heartfelt Goodbye

ASAN, Guam (Sept. 22, 2022) - Capt. Michael R. Baker, a Navy Chaplain, receives an ovation for his dedicated service from military and civilian personnel from Joint Region Marianas, Sept. 22. Chaplain Baker is continuing his service at U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Ft. Meade, MD. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall W. Ramaswamy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 23:45 Photo ID: 7440928 VIRIN: 220922-N-OH628-1015 Resolution: 5582x4478 Size: 1013.71 KB Location: ASAN, GUAM, GU