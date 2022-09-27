3D MARDIV conducts an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 and 3d Marine Division load equipment onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill on Okinawa, Japan, initiating the deployment of the division’s Forward Command Element participating in KAMANDAG 6 in the Philippines, Sept. 27, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

