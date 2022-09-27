Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MARDIV conducts an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill [Image 5 of 9]

    3D MARDIV conducts an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Dayan Oduma, a communications officer with 3d Marine Division, helps palletize gear in preparation to depart Okinawa, Japan during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill, initiating the deployment of the division’s Forward Command Element participating in KAMANDAG 6 in the Philippines, Sept. 27, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Oduma is a native of Compton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 21:06
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Readiness
    Lethality
    PresenceMatters
    KAMANDAG
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

