3D MARDIV conducts an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Dayan Oduma, a communications officer with 3d Marine Division, helps palletize gear in preparation to depart Okinawa, Japan during an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force drill, initiating the deployment of the division’s Forward Command Element participating in KAMANDAG 6 in the Philippines, Sept. 27, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Oduma is a native of Compton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

