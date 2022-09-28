Recently partner agencies identified a shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of 2.7 million dollars. The fireworks were reloaded in a safe manner so that the cargo could be sent back to the mainland. The full cargo has since been properly destroyed in an appropriate disposal facility.
Coast Guard, partners work together for Hawaii port security
