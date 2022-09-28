Coast Guard, partners work together for Hawaii port security

Recently partner agencies identified a shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of 2.7 million dollars. The fireworks were reloaded in a safe manner so that the cargo could be sent back to the mainland. The full cargo has since been properly destroyed in an appropriate disposal facility.

