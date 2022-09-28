Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners work together for Hawaii port security

    Coast Guard, partners work together for Hawaii port security

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Recently partner agencies identified a shipment of 13,449 pounds of unpermitted fireworks with an estimated street value of 2.7 million dollars. The fireworks were reloaded in a safe manner so that the cargo could be sent back to the mainland. The full cargo has since been properly destroyed in an appropriate disposal facility.

    USCG
    Port Security
    Customs and Border Protection
    Department of Agriculture
    Hawaii Department of Transportation

