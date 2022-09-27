Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA bids farewell to 4 Soldiers in retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    RIA bids farewell to 4 Soldiers in retirement ceremony

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Timothy Jensen, G3/5/7 Operations sergeant major, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, presents the U.S. flag to Sgt. 1st Class Joel O’Malley, Sexual Assault Response coordinator, ASC and Rock Island Arsenal, Sept. 27, at the installation quarterly retirement ceremony. Flanking O’Malley is Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, who served as the host. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)

