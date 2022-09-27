RIA bids farewell to 4 Soldiers in retirement ceremony

Sgt. Maj. Timothy Jensen, G3/5/7 Operations sergeant major, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, presents the U.S. flag to Sgt. 1st Class Joel O’Malley, Sexual Assault Response coordinator, ASC and Rock Island Arsenal, Sept. 27, at the installation quarterly retirement ceremony. Flanking O’Malley is Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, who served as the host. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)

