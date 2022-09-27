Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, presents the Certificate of Retirement signed by the Army chief of staff to Sgt. 1st Class Gayle McGary, Materiel Management noncommissioned officer, ASC, Sept. 27, at the installation quarterly retirement ceremony. (Photo by Linda Lambiotte, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7440602
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-JM046-663
|Resolution:
|3926x3141
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA bids farewell to 4 Soldiers in retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
