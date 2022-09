28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac to Maxwell AFB

28 MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters, assigned to the Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, execute hurrevac at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2022. The units arrived from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport in preparation for Hurricane Ian making landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

Date Taken: 09.28.2022