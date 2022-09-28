28 MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters, assigned to the Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, execute hurrevac at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2022. The units arrived from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport in preparation for Hurricane Ian making landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7440416 VIRIN: 220928-F-MG843-0032 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 353.75 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac to Maxwell AFB [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.