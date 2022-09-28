Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac to Maxwell AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac to Maxwell AFB

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    Air University Public Affairs

    28 MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters, assigned to the Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, execute hurrevac at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2022. The units arrived from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport in preparation for Hurricane Ian making landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

