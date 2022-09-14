Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August 2022 Students of the Month [Image 5 of 5]

    August 2022 Students of the Month

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kulchar, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Nededog, 17th TRG senior enlisted leader, present the 315th Training Squadron Student Leader of the Month award to Airman 1st Class Austin Cook, 315th Training Squadron student, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 26, 2022. Cook worked hard for his award and has shown his dedication to his squadron and the training he received at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:46
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    awards
    rope
    Students
    congratulations
    student leader

