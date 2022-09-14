August 2022 Students of the Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kulchar, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Nededog, 17th TRG senior enlisted leader, present the 315th Training Squadron Student Leader of the Month award to Airman 1st Class Austin Cook, 315th Training Squadron student, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 26, 2022. Cook worked hard for his award and has shown his dedication to his squadron and the training he received at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

