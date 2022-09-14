August 2022 Students of the Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Kulchar, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Valerie Nededog, 17th TRG senior enlisted leader, present the 315th Training Squadron Student Leader of the Month award to 2nd Lt. Haley Rose, 315th Training Squadron student, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 26, 2022. Rose worked hard for her award and has shown her dedication to her squadron and the training she received at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

