    ADA Symposium 2030 - Enabling the Maneuver Commander [Image 2 of 8]

    ADA Symposium 2030 - Enabling the Maneuver Commander

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Col. Patrick M. Costello, speaks on Modernizing the Air and Missile Defense during the Air Defense Artillery Symposium at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.


    Our theme for this year’s symposium is “ADA for Army 2030 - Enabling the Maneuver Commander.” This theme originates from Air Defense’s significant growth and modernization efforts to provide additional capability and capacity to the operational force. Invited speakers include senior leaders of the Army with vast AMD experience to include General James Dickinson, LTG Daniel Karbler, MG Sean Gainey, and the AAMDC Commanders. Additionally, LTG Donahue will provide a Corps Commander's perspective of what capabilities are required from Air Defense Artillery to enable the maneuver force. These discussions will aid in the development of the AMD force for the Army of 2030.

