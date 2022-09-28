ABOUT THE

ADA SYMPOSIUM

Our theme for this year’s symposium is “ADA for Army 2030 - Enabling the Maneuver Commander.” This theme originates from Air Defense’s significant growth and modernization efforts to provide additional capability and capacity to the operational force. Invited speakers include senior leaders of the Army with vast AMD experience to include General James Dickinson, LTG Daniel Karbler, MG Sean Gainey, and the AAMDC Commanders. Additionally, LTG Donahue will provide a Corps Commander's perspective of what capabilities are required from Air Defense Artillery to enable the maneuver force. These discussions will aid in the development of the AMD force for the Army of 2030.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7439971 VIRIN: 220928-O-ZY123-957 Resolution: 5504x4024 Size: 1.76 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADA Symposium 2030 - Enabling the Maneuver Commander [Image 8 of 8], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.