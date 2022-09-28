Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River [Image 2 of 3]

    Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Kathy Hieatt 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    Corpsmen practice their CPR and AED skills using a training mannequin during weekly training hours at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River on Sept. 28, 2022, led by Nurse Educator Kathy Keister. As a training command, these exercises are essential to making sure staff provide patients with excellent care so they are medically ready to defend our nation. It also gives them the skills they need to provide medical care to our troops today, tomorrow and in future fights.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7439750
    VIRIN: 220928-O-YW562-618
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River [Image 3 of 3], by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Navy Medicine East
    Training & Combat Readiness
    Navy Medicine Education
    Training & Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT