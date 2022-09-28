A corpsman practices her immunization skills during weekly training hours at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River on Sept. 28, 2022. As a training command, these exercises are essential to making sure staff provide patients with excellent care so they are medically ready to defend our nation. It also gives them the skills they need to provide medical care to our troops today, tomorrow and in future fights.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 11:25
|Photo ID:
|7439718
|VIRIN:
|220928-O-YW562-461
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff training at Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River [Image 3 of 3], by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT