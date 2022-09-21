Sky Soldiers Assault

U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to move toward an objecting during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

