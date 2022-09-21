Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare to establish a support by fire position with a M240 Bravo machine gun during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers Assault [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

