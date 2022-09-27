Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220927-N-TC847-1019 IONIAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eziquiel Cervantes, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), throws a heaving line to a tugboat on the bridge wing as the ship arrives in Souda Bay, Greece for a scheduled port visit, Sept. 27, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 08:05
    Photo ID: 7439387
    VIRIN: 220927-N-TC847-1019
    Resolution: 6368x4245
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Leyte Gulf
    GHWBCSG
    CG55

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT